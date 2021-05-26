These St. Louis seniors have the ultimate graduation venue

Last year's class was supposed to receive diplomas at Busch Stadium but rising COVID-19 cases forced the event to be canceled

ST. LOUIS — Talk about a lasting memory! Saint Louis Public Schools is holding its two graduation ceremonies at Busch Stadium this year.

Seniors from seven SLPS high schools get their diplomas Wednesday night and grads from six high schools walk on the diamond Thursday. Both ceremonies are at 6 p.m.

The graduates will receive their diplomas at home plate before walking to third base to get a picture with the Gateway Arch in the background.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. It's a ticketed event, with each student allowed to bring four guests. Families will sit in pods and will be required to wear a mask.

Details on SLPS' website state families will not be able to leave their seats to take pictures. Professional photographs will be taken on the field.

According to the district, this is a first of its kind graduation for SLPS. Last year's class was supposed to receive diplomas at Busch Stadium but rising COVID-19 cases forced the event to be canceled.

Districts have had to get creative when finding venues that accommodate social distancing and other COVID-19 safety procedures.

For the second straight year, several districts are holding graduation ceremonies at Powerplex in Hazelwood. It's billed as a drive-in experience where families can watch their grad walk the stage without leaving their car.