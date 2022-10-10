Saint Louis Public Schools picks interim superintendent, launches national search for permanent job

SLPS announced Nicole Williams will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023, following Adams' retirement. Williams currently serves as Adams' chief of staff.

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system chose an interim superintendent to take over the job after current Superintendent Kelvin Adams retires at the end of the year.

In a press release Monday, SLPS announced Nicole Williams will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023, following Adams' retirement. Adams announced in August that he would be retiring at the end of the year. He has been the district's superintendent for 14 years.

The release said Williams, who currently serves as Adams' chief of staff, will lead the district until a permanent replacement can be found.

The district's board of education has hired a superintendent search firm to conduct a nationwide search. The release said the search is on track to have a permanent superintendent in place by the beginning of the next school year.

Williams was chosen as the interim candidate through an internal application process. She was one of seven candidates interviewed and was ultimately chosen for the job.

Willimas was the Chief Academic Officer at SLPS before leaving to become a superintendent in New York. When she returned, she became Adam's chief of staff, the job she currently holds.

"Her experience both within and beyond the District will lend valuable insight during this time," the release said of Williams. "Above all, Dr. Williams is passionate about Saint Louis Public Schools and is driven to ensure that all children in the City of St. Louis receive an excellent education."

As the district continues its search for a new superintendent, leaders are looking for feedback about the process. St. Louis residents can respond to an online survey to weigh in on what attributes the search firm should look for in candidates.