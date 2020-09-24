Saint Louis Public Schools plan to return to in-person learning

Grades Pre-K through 2nd grade would return on Oct. 19 and grades 3-6 would be back in the classroom on Oct. 26

ST. LOUIS — Students in St. Louis public schools could be heading back to the classroom.

Only if the school board approves the plan laid out by Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams.

If the Saint Louis Public School Board approves the recommendation, grades pre-k through second grade would return to in person learning on Oct. 19.

Special education students pre-k through sixth grade would return that same day. Then students in third through sixth grade would go back to the classroom on Oct. 26.

It's a plan educators say can't be put into place overnight.

"Food service, how do you get kids back into school, making sure the classrooms are clean and all the different things that go into getting kids back into the school takes time," said Christine McDonald with Education Plus.

This applies for all St. Louis public schools.

Even if students are allowed to come back to in person learning there will still be a virtual option available for any family who doesn't feel comfortable.

While some educators say virtual learning still provided great instruction there are things students just can't get learning from home.

"There's a lot of social skills that kids learn in the classroom that they're not getting in a virtual environment. So from the teacher perspective they're still gaining from that experience but there's more to learning at school than just learning from your teacher directly," said McDonald.