Saint Louis University gives update on plans for fall semester

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University announced plans to reopen campus, after the city announced its plans for reopening on May 18.

SLU president, Fred Pestello, said the university is intending for staff and students to be back on campus for the fall semester, but it will be different than it was before.

Pestello said the development of the university's reopening plan will take some time. He said those who have been working from home should continue to do so, unless told otherwise by their supervisor.

“To be clear, we will reopen carefully and gradually. We will adhere to public health protocols,” he said.

Per the city’s guidance, daily health screenings for on-campus personnel will be required, the 6-feet social distancing mandate will remain and face coverings must be worn.

Pestello said planning for the reopening of campus in the fall for face-to-face instruction has begun. He said keeping the 6-feet social distancing requirement for in person learning would be complicated, but not impossible.

University deans and chairs are considering how the mandate could affect section capacities and schedules. Pestello said social distancing would affect dining and residence halls so university staff is considering how to accommodate that mandate for the fall.

Pestello said they are also considering the implementation of other public health safeguards such as testing, contact tracing and symptom checks.

A COVID-19 planning group was assembled to assess options for learning in the fall semester.

Those options include:

Hybrid scenarios in which we start in-person and move to complete remote delivery – or vice versa, depending upon the status of the virus

Modified face-to-face instruction for the entire term (to accommodate physical distancing requirements in classrooms)

Remote instruction for the entire term

An earlier start and end date to the term, allowing for as much in-person instruction as possible before a projected second wave of COVID-19

The group recommended the university make a plan for “hybrid scenarios" and faculty should reframe their coursework to be delivered both in person and online.

“While everyone did their best with the unexpected shift to remote learning this semester, we recognize that students and faculty expect an exceptional learning experience this fall, whether in-person or virtually. We are committed to ensuring that happens,” Pestello said.

