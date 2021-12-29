Saint Louis University to require COVID-19 booster for spring semester

The message said students and SLUCare employees are required to get a booster dose by Jan. 31, and non-SLUCare faculty and staff will have until Feb. 28.

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University will require a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty and staff for the spring semester, a message on the university's website said Wednesday.

In the message from Terri Rebmann, a professor in the university's department of epidemiology and biostatistics, she said the university will require the extra layer of protection to ensure "we can return to campus in mid-January and remain on campus as the omicron variant wave rolls across our city, region, and nation."

The message said students and SLUCare employees are required to get a booster dose by Jan. 31, and non-SLUCare faculty and staff will have until Feb. 28.

The university said previous or recent infection with COVID-19 does not exclude students or staff from the requirement. Anyone who had an approved vaccine exemption for the fall semester will not be required to apply for a new exemption.

SLU required all students, staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated for the fall 2021 semester.

In addition to the protections the booster provides, the university said it will also ensure students and staff can minimize the time they spend in quarantine due to possible exposure.

"New guidelines from the CDC indicate that non-healthcare individuals who are eligible for a booster dose, but have not received it, must quarantine for at least 5 days after exposure to someone with COVID-19."

Rebmann said the university is still working on its website to allow people to provide proof of booster doses.

Her message also said masking will be an important part of the upcoming semester and said some plans could change.