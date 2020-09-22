Schnucks donates $100K to St. Louis public, charter schools

"We are grateful to partners like Schnucks for helping us equip all students with the tools they need to succeed"

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks has donated $100,000 to Saint Louis Public Schools and two charter schools to support students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students at those schools are attending classes virtually and many don’t have access to technology tools needed for virtual learning, according to a press release.

The SLPS Foundation will receive $50,000. Each charter school, KIPP and Premier Charter, will receive $25,000.

“At Schnucks, we understand the difficulties that the pandemic has caused as well as the changes in operations that it has required,” said Schnucks Director of Corporate External Relations Schron Jackson. “Our commitment to those in need, especially children, in our home market of St. Louis remains steadfast and part of our company’s mission to nourish people’s lives and help strengthen the communities we serve.”

The funds will be used to supply students with iPads and laptops as well as wireless hotspots for families who need them to ensure equitable access to the internet.