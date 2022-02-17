School administrators roll the dice when it comes to canceling classes on days like Thursday

Many St. Louis-area school districts canceled classes, others dismissed them early.

ST. LOUIS — Weather did not threaten getting kids to school Thursday morning. But it was certainly a consideration by 3 p.m. when many schools would dismiss for the day.

Many St. Louis area school districts closed Thursday. Others opted to dismiss early after the weather changed.

As one administrator put it – it’s like trying to make a perfect decision with imperfect information.

“The most important thing we have to consider is not only being able to get our students to school, but being able to get them home safely,” Clayton School District Chief Communications Officer Chris Tennill said.

Clayton Public Schools opted to dismiss early. Tennill said when weather threatens, he is part of a 4 a.m. conference call with administrators from several area districts.

“It’s mostly superintendents and communications people, like me,” said Tennill. “We’re all on the phone with our facilities folks trying to figure out what’s going on in our individual districts.”

Michelle McCormick’s kids went through Clayton schools.

“I would let them out now,” said McCormick from the parking lot of a grocery store at around noon. The rain had just converted to sleet.

“That’s perfect,” she said.

Erin Scudieri has five kids in University City schools.

“I think the letting out early was the way to go," Scudieri said. "We’ve missed enough school for snow and it’s good to get them some school, today.”

Maplewood-Richmond Heights parent Eva Abshire said the district was executing the early release plan. Abshire said she has a flexible work schedule.