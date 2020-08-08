School District of Washington, Missouri to begin with hybrid model

According to the district’s website, the board unanimously approved the hybrid model

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The School District of Washington announced it’ll begin its school year with a ‘hybrid K-12 model.’

Its board of education held a meeting Friday morning where it approved a final decision on how this year’s school year will begin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first day of school is set to begin on Aug. 24.

According to the district’s website, the board unanimously approved to begin the school year in ‘Scenario 3,’ which is the hybrid model.

All students, grades K-12, attend on a modified schedule designed to reduce class sizes (on campus two days per week, e-learning three days per week) on A or B days (schedule coming soon).

Curriculum is taught with an emphasis on focus skills and the Google Classroom learning management system used to support classroom content, organization and student intervention.

Implementation of health practices as advised by CDC guidance and local public health departments (screening, distancing where applicable, scheduled transitions, frequent hand washing/sanitizing, etc.).

Face coverings will be required for all staff and students in grade 4-12. Students in kindergarten through third grade will be encouraged to wear face coverings.

Drinking fountains will be closed and students will be allowed to bring water bottles.

The hybrid model will be reevaluated three weeks into the school year, the district said.

The district said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer has been in regular meetings with area superintendents, medical professionals, public health officials and district administrators to talk about reentry plans.

Parents were also able to participate in surveys on the reentry plan.

“We want to proceed cautiously. This allows us to walk slowly and see how consistently our protocols are being followed. We’re going to need a good partnership with parents and teachers,” VanLeer said. “I know this is difficult for parents. We did everything we could to try to make five days per week work. We looked at every piece of data. We just couldn’t get there. It’s not in our best interest at this time.”