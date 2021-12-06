School districts, restaurants continue to try to fill job openings

One Missouri school district is enticing teachers and staff with a signing bonus and paid training to new school bus drivers.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As the COVID-19 pandemic loosens its grip on society, many industries are hiring, especially schools and food service.

Normandy Schools Collaborative is looking to hire and held a job fair Saturday. Classrooms, cafeterias, playgrounds and school buses are among the workspaces where Normandy has job openings.

“We are having our students come back in person, on site, in August, and we’re excited to welcome team members to join us as we support our students as they come back on site," said Associate Superintendent Dr. Phil Pusateri.

“It’s never too late to look for a job in teaching. Teaching is open all the time; we’re always looking for teachers," said Dr. Kesha Whitley, Lucas Crossing School's assistant principal.

“Normandy is an up-and-coming school district. I wanted to see if I can make an impact at Normandy," Leonard Holloway, a job candidate, said.

Restaurants are looking to get back to fully-staffed, as well. Many restaurant employees left the industry due to the pandemic. Employers are still recovering.

Crazy Bowls and Wraps is hiring at all 15 St. Louis area locations.

“We offer promotions and regular raises. Regularly completing certain certifications and our training process allows us to move people up with their hourly wage," Clayton manager Rob McDonald said.

Back at Normandy, new school bus drivers even qualify for a $500 signing bonus and paid training and certification. They are hiring about ten additional school bus drivers.

Normandy officials are even considering an incentive program for people who can prove they are vaccinated.