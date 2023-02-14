Sen. Hawley advocates for federal money to help Jana Elementary, schools battling toxic radioactivity

Hawley wants to create what he calls the Radioactive School Assistance Program, offering up to $20 million for testing, cleaning up, and even rebuilding.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — It could be an answered prayer to what parents and school leaders have been pleading for.

Senator Josh Hawley is working to push the so-called "Justice for Jana Elementary Act” through Senate. It would provide major funds to schools battling radioactive contamination, including Jana Elementary.

Hawley wants to create what he calls the Radioactive School Assistance Program, offering up to $20 million for testing, cleaning up, and even rebuilding.

"Amazing,” Jana Elementary's PTA President Ashley Bernaugh said. She's been vocal about radioactive contamination since day one.

"Our schools have hurt for such a long time, decades," she said.



She said she's relieved to see a proposal from Hawley to get help to schools dealing with contamination.

Back in December, Hazelwood School Board member Cheryl Latham made a passionate plea.

"Everybody and their mama was here when there was a photo opp. Everybody and their mother, every single representative, every single legislator at our state and federal level sent somebody. Where are they now?" she asked.

Hawley is now pushing his plan at the nation's capital. It says schools impacted by radioactivity should get up to $20 million.

It also says….

"Not later than 120 days after the date of the enactment of this act, (The Army) shall establish new remediation goals for Jana Elementary that will result in the removal of all radioactive contamination such that no portion of the site is subjected to radiation above background levels."



Tuesday, Representative Cori Bush's office told 5 On Your Side she's also working to get results, including meeting with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) next week.

"All the time politicians can tell you they're working on things … and we are just so thankful to be heard,” Bernaugh said, praising both lawmakers.

Under Hawley’s plan, a school district cannot be denied funding because of previous remediation efforts by the U.S. Corp of Engineers or other federal agencies.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.