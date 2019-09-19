ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Students at Southern Illinois – Carbondale are crunching numbers to crack down on crime in the Castle Point neighborhood in North County.

“Where crime was concentrated, when it was, what was it associated with,” SIU Instructor Tammy Koechel said.

The Salukis are using data to track crime trends so police can push resources in the right places. One of the first issues brought up by neighbors was illegal dumping.

“We put in two closed-circuit cameras in the neighborhood to try and capture individuals,” she said.

The eyes in the sky are also used to stop the biggest problem, shootings. They are coordinated with ShotSpotter, the technology that detects the sounds of gunshots.

“In the event, the camera turns in the direction of the shot to see who did the shooting,” the professor said.

They've tracked 410 shots in 14 months, all in a neighborhood that’s less than a half-mile.

The housing problem is a breeding ground of bad behavior according to the student’s study. 60 percent of homes are rentals. Another 25 percent are vacant.

“When residents of a neighborhood spend time with each other, they know each other well. It makes it easier to establish expectations for behavior.”

There are many more initiatives that have corm from the students year-and-a-half-long study. They say they are just getting started.

The partnership between SIU, police and the community is funded by a $1-million grant that lasts three years.

