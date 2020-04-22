SIUE changing summer operations during COVID-19 pandemic

SIUE announced on its website that all undergraduate and graduate summer courses that begin in May and June will be taught online

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, most schools and universities have altered their plans for this spring and summer.

On Wednesday, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville announced updated plans for summer operations.

SIUE announced on its website that all undergraduate and graduate summer courses that begin in May and June will be taught online. The university plans to make a decision on summer classes that are supposed to begin in July by Friday, May 15. Decisions on clinical and lab school work will also be evaluated going forward.

All on-ground summer camps, conferences and events held on the SIUE campus or sponsored by SIUE off campus through July 5 have been postponed or canceled. Some of these events have been moved to an online setting. Decisions on events that are scheduled from July 5 through August 8 will be made in mid-May.

SIUE's "Springboard" two-day summer orientation and registration program for incoming first-year students has been moved to a virtual environment.

The university also has prohibited university-related domestic and international travel through June 30.

"We understand that these decisions affect not only our faculty, staff and students, but also those who use our facilities for a multitude of purposes. We will continue to teach, learn and serve the community to the best of our abilities, albeit in some nontraditional ways," the university said in a statement.

