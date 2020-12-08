SLPS board votes to start school year 100% online

Superintendent Kelvin Adams recommended the online-only start to the year at a meeting last month

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools school board voted Tuesday to move forward with superintendent Kelvin Adams' recommendation to start the school year 100% online.

Adams recommended the online-only start at a board meeting in July. He said he chose to back that plan after 65% of families said they wanted to start the year in one of the district’s two virtual programs.

The district said it would offer two online-only options: a virtual learning program led by teachers and a self-guided program. The district also said every student would receive either an iPad or laptop to complete virtual learning.

The recommendation from Adams came a day after the union representing teachers in the district called for an all-virtual start to the year.