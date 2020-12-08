SLPS board votes to start school year 100% online

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools school board voted Tuesday to move forward with superintendent Kelvin Adams' recommendation to start the school year 100% online.
Adams recommended the online-only start at a board meeting in July. He said he chose to back that plan after 65% of families said they wanted to start the year in one of the district’s two virtual programs.
The district said it would offer two online-only options: a virtual learning program led by teachers and a self-guided program. The district also said every student would receive either an iPad or laptop to complete virtual learning.
The recommendation from Adams came a day after the union representing teachers in the district called for an all-virtual start to the year.
"Given that the present rate of COVID-19 infections is unstable and the numbers of cases in the City of St. Louis are increasing, as well as information provided by Dr. Deborah Birx, AFT St. Louis has no other choice but to recommend that St. Louis Public Schools open with 100% virtual instruction at this time," interim president Ray Cummings said in a news release. "We also are recommending a phased-in school reopening when feasible."