Youngest SLPS students return to the classroom Monday

Pre-K through second grade students return this week. Students in third, fourth and fifth grades go back to the classroom next week

ST. LOUIS — The youngest Saint Louis Public School students head back to the classroom Monday morning.

SLPS is welcoming Pre-K through second grade students back to in-person learning.

More than 60% of families told SLPS they were ready for their students to return to class. The goal is to have 10 students per classroom. Masks and social distancing will be required for everyone. Hand washing and cleaning efforts will be increased.

Experts recommend parents talk to students about the importance of these changes.