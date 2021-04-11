SLPS urges students to get vaccinated as former employees protest for vaccine alternatives

While school and city leaders held a press conference about vaccines for students, former employees protested to ask for an alternative

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Public School District urged students to get vaccinated while after the Pfizer vaccine was approved for everyone 5 and up.

That’s 9,190 SLPS students who can have extra protections in the classroom, according to Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams.

“This is a game-changer for public education because it gives us an opportunity to keep kids in the classroom,” Adams said.

Adams said the vaccine for more students means safer classrooms, fewer quarantines and distractions and more learning.

The city’s new Health Director Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis said the fight to get more SLPS families vaccinated is close to her heart.

“Listen folks, this is personal for me,” she said. “I have a baby that turns 5 in November. I gave birth to a baby in May of last year. there's nothing scarier for a parent than not having the tools to protect your kids.”

Dr. Davis is using her first few months on the job to be out in the community breaking down data and answering questions about the virus and vaccine. On November 13, there will be vaccine clinic for students 5-11 at Gateway Middle School.

“I'm the mom that picks apart everything,” Dr. Davis said. “You aren't going to put a shot in my baby's arm without knowing the side effect profile is. What data went through to determine this. I am also an infectious disease doctor and know how to evaluate it.”

Health and education leaders agree vaccines keep schools safe. The district urges students to get the shot but mandated all employees be fully vaccinated by mid-October. Those who weren’t were suspended without pay or terminated.

Unvaccinated educators protested near Thursday’s press conference. They called for district leaders to let them pay for weekly testing and abide by all health measures.

“We want to be at school with our students,” an anonymous teacher said.

The educators said they want to remain in the district working with students they’ve developed relationships with over the years.

“For those kids not to have workers that are present in their lives who they are used to, that they've built relationships with,” another anonymous teacher said. “It's difficult for some to rebuild relationships.”