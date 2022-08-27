Local business wants to send 25 students to a Cardinals game

Students grades 4-12 are asked to participate in a back-to-school essay contest. The deadline is Sept. 6.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis company is encouraging students to write out their dreams as part of an essay contest.

Real estate company, The Solid Investing Company, is holding a back to school essay contest as a way to help students get a head start on their future career.

The subject: What do you want to be when you grow up and how do you get there?

Solid Investing Company CEO Keith Raymond came up with the idea after a conversation he had with a 7th grader. Raymond believes that all the distractions in today's society are clouding the future for many students.

That's why his company is calling on all students between the 4th and 12th grade to write 100 words or more about their future and how they plan to get there.

A panel of judges will read and evaluate the essays and choose 25 students to be treated to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 13.

Each student will get two tickets for the game.

Essay submissions are due at midnight on Sept. 6.