ALTON, Ill. — The SS. Peter an Paul Catholic School in Alton, Illinois, will close after the 2018-19 school year due to declining attendance and increasing debt.

In a letter to parishioners, Fr. Jason P. Stone said the school was down to about 65 total students in the school, which teaches from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. The letter said the projected budget for the parish and school during the 2018-19 fiscal year was a $345,000 deficit, similar to last year.

After meeting with the parish fiscal and pastoral councils as well as the school board, the decision was made to close the school after this school year.

The pastors of St. Mary's and St. Ambrose offered to take on the students from SS. Peter an Paul Catholic School for the same tuition, the letter said.

The parish will continue to offer church services. It will also be creating "new faith formation opportunities both for adults and children."

Construction on the school building began in 1908, and classes were held starting in 1909, the school's website said.

