St. Charles Community College distributes CARES Act funding to students

Grants are estimated to range from $300 to $750 per student

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles Community College will distribute $1.3 million in federal emergency financial aid grants to qualifying students through the CARES Act.

All students who are eligible "in connection with federal IV standards" will be considered for financial aid, according to a press release.

The funding is limited and will be based on the level of student need. Grants are estimated to range from $300 to $750 per student.

The CARES Act appropriates $14 billion for higher education, with about $12.5 billion to be split for emergency grants for students and institutional needs, the release said.

Colleges must award at least half of their total funding to students for expenses pertaining to online learning, course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care and childcare.