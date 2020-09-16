Superintendent for St. Charles County school district to retire next year

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Dr. Tom Muzzey, superintendent of the Orchard Farm School District, plans to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Before Muzzey served as superintendent for the district for the past eight years, he served as a junior high school teacher, junior high school principal and assistant superintendent.
“Dr. Muzzey’s unwavering commitment to our students and staff leaves a significant, meaningful legacy for our community. We congratulate him for his many years of public education service to the state of Missouri and for a well-deserved retirement," said Nancy Goeke, president of the OFSD Board of Education.
Dr. Muzzey has spent the past 30 years in education, according to a press release from the district.
“As we move forward, I wish OFSD the very best and will work hand-in-hand with our Board of Education to ensure a smooth leadership transition,” said Muzzey. “I look forward to finishing out my final year with the same passion and commitment that I have brought with me during each of the last eight years. Our students need and deserve nothing less from each of us. I could not be more proud of the way our team has supported our families and our kids."
The Board of Education accepted Dr. Muzzey’s letter of retirement and will begin searching for his replacement immediately, the release stated.