Superintendent for St. Charles County school district to retire next year

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Dr. Tom Muzzey, superintendent of the Orchard Farm School District, plans to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Before Muzzey served as superintendent for the district for the past eight years, he served as a junior high school teacher, junior high school principal and assistant superintendent.

“Dr. Muzzey’s unwavering commitment to our students and staff leaves a significant, meaningful legacy for our community. We congratulate him for his many years of public education service to the state of Missouri and for a well-deserved retirement," said Nancy Goeke, president of the OFSD Board of Education.

Dr. Muzzey has spent the past 30 years in education, according to a press release from the district.

We would like to take a moment and congratulate Dr. Tom Muzzey on the announcement of his retirement from the #OFSD at the end of the school year. Dr. Muzzey's unwavering commitment to our students and staff leaves a significant, meaningful legacy for our community.💚 pic.twitter.com/ue98e7fKAV — Orchard Farm RV (@OrchardFarmRV) September 16, 2020

“As we move forward, I wish OFSD the very best and will work hand-in-hand with our Board of Education to ensure a smooth leadership transition,” said Muzzey. “I look forward to finishing out my final year with the same passion and commitment that I have brought with me during each of the last eight years. Our students need and deserve nothing less from each of us. I could not be more proud of the way our team has supported our families and our kids."