Virtual or in-person class? St. Louis Archdiocese leaves decision to individual schools

"All schools have differing needs due to the county in which they are located, school construct, curricula, the number enrolled, and much more"

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis said it will provide guidance on navigating the upcoming school year, but ultimately, it is up to the individual schools to decide whether they will provide virtual or in-person instruction.

"Catholic Schools are located throughout the 11 counties that comprise the Archdiocese of St. Louis," the diocese said in a statement released Friday. "All schools have differing needs due to the county in which they are located, school construct, curricula, the number enrolled, and much more."

Public school districts in the St. Louis area have released several different plans for the school year, varying from online-only instruction, in-person instruction and blended models.

This week, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recommended schools start virtually but stopped short of a mandate.

Below is the entire statement from the Archdiocese of St. Louis:

"The safety, health and wellness of the individuals in our school communities is the top priority for the Archdiocese of St. Louis as we prepare for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

"Catholic Schools are located throughout the 11 counties that comprise the Archdiocese of St. Louis. All schools have differing needs due to the county in which they are located, school construct, curricula, the number enrolled, and much more. Schools are working with the archdiocesan Office of Catholic Education and Formation and local task forces, with local government leaders and health experts, and with school families, faculties and staff in making the best possible decisions for their communities.

School leaders, faculties and staffs have been thoroughly planning to address the specific needs for each of our school families. A majority of schools have developed multiple offerings for students and families that include in-person and remote options. As COVID-19 continues to be an evolving situation, schools also have contingency plans should future developments warrant them. The Archdiocese of St. Louis is prepared to address the changes this pandemic may present, and we remain committed to supporting Catholic schools in delivering a quality, faith-based education in the best way this pandemic will allow."