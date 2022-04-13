St. Louis Archdiocese, high school teachers union agree to labor contract

The teacher's union and the Archdiocese began negotiating in October. The previous contract expired on March 4.

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis and the St. Louis Archdiocesan Teachers Association have reached a contract agreement.

Both sides had been back and forth on an agreement for weeks now. It's a 3-year contract for teachers at Bishop DuBourg, Rosati-Kain, St. Mary's, and St. Pius X.

An Archdiocese spokeswoman said teachers at Cardinal Ritter College prep will vote on their agreement next week after Easter break.

The teacher's union and the Archdiocese began negotiating in October. The previous contract expired on March 4.

The agreement comes a few weeks after classes were canceled at three of the schools due to staffing issues and labor dispute.

The Archdiocese provided the following statement regarding the agreement:

"We're pleased that the three-year agreement we reached with St. Louis Archdiocesan Teachers Association representatives was approved April 12 by our valued high school teachers at Bishop Du Bourg, Rosati-Kain, St. Mary's and St. Pius X. Teachers at the remaining SLATA-affiliated high school - Cardinal Ritter College Prep - will vote on their agreement next week when they return from spring break. We thank our teachers for their dedication to the important ministry of Catholic education."