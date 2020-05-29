First 2 high school drive-in ceremonies to be held at POWERplex Friday

Eight high schools in the St. Louis area are holding drive-in ceremonies

ST. LOUIS — Several schools in the St. Louis area are holding drive-in graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremonies will be held from May 29 through June 10 at the POWERplex, which is the former site of St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood.

On Friday, North County Christian School will hold its ceremony at 5 p.m. and St. Charles Christian Home Educators will hold its ceremony at 8 p.m.

The eight schools participating in the drive-in ceremonies include:

Ferguson-Florissant

Marquette

Lafayette

Rockwood Summit

Eureka

North County Christian

St. Charles County Home Schools Association

McCluer/McCluer North

The ceremonies will have more than 2,700 graduates and 3,500 guests, according to a press release. Families will stay in their cars to watch the ceremonies on Jumbotrons and listen on their FM car radios.

Click here for more information about the ceremonies.