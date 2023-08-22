St. Louis-area school districts work on moving away from traditional standardized tests

20 districts across the state of Missouri received an 'innovation waiver' from the State Board of Education to develop new ways to measure student success.

ST. LOUIS — This week, districts across Missouri welcomed back students for the start of the school year.

It comes as administrators are looking at new ways to measure student success.

Now, dozens of schools are working on moving away from traditional standardized tests.

Kevin Beckner, Parkway Schools assistant superintendent, believes it's a win-win for everyone.

"We just want to do testing in a way that's going to be way more meaningful, way more valuable and way more actionable for everybody, so that we can help our students in a way that right now the state test doesn't allow us to do," he said.

As the 2023 school year kicks into gear, districts are monitoring new ways to grade students' growth, according to Ritenour School District Superintendent Chris Kilbride.

"The fact that we're going to be monitoring student learning every day, on an ongoing basis throughout the year and having checks, perhaps, four times throughout the year. We believe it will give students a better chance to more accurately show what they know," he said.

Instead of one high-stakes test at the end of the year, which normally takes months to get results back, Kilbride said districts are going to evaluate students on a smaller scale and more frequently.

"If there's ongoing assessments with immediate results, it allows teachers, PLC teams and groups to make instructional decisions to better accommodate students. That's very different from what I experienced when I was a teacher," he said.

The Ritenour School District and Parkway School District are two of 20 across the state of Missouri that received an 'innovation waiver' from the state board of education to test this out.

According to Kilbride, it puts students in the driver's seat.

"It's changing the language and the goal is not to make it more complex or more difficult, but just to be more transparent," he said.

Beckner believes this will not only help students succeed, but it will also be helpful for teachers and even parents.

"I know firsthand how frustrating it can be for your student to put all this effort and energy into taking a state test and then months go by before you find out how they did," he said.

As a father of three and Parkway Schools assistant superintendent, that's exactly what Beckner wants to remedy.

He said the 3-year waiver gives districts a chance to prove there's a better way.

"What we are trying to do is use the work that's already in place to show that we can do a better job for our students, that we can do a better job for our families, we can do a better job for our teachers, and that we can make sure that students are really ready and prepared by focusing on what it is that they really need," Beckner said.

It's a possible change that districts believe will only set more kids up for success.

"We are hoping that in the longer term, we're creating a path where there's a new system that's going to be better for students, but it's going to take time to get there," Beckner said.

This is a pilot program, so for now, students in these districts must still take the end-of-the-year standardized test as well.

Districts would have to receive a federal waiver to get rid of state testing altogether, which will take some time.