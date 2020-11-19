St. Louis area school districts adjust as COVID-19 cases spike

The Parkway school board voted Wednesday night to make changes to its schedule

ST. LOUIS — School districts are keeping health a top priority as they adjust to the constant changes of the pandemic.

Parkway Schools has been hit very hard by the increasing amount of cases this semester, according to the district.

Currently, 78 students have tested positive for the virus and 600 others have been in quarantine; 27 staff members have tested positive and 130 are in quarantine.

The Parkway school board voted 7-0 Wednesday night to make changes to its schedule.

Middle and high school students will return to distance learning full-time starting Nov. 30 through the remainder of the first semester. Students will learn online with their current teachers five days a week using their current school schedule.

Elementary school students will continue the blended schedule through the end of the semester. And distance learning days have been added for the three days after Thanksgiving and before and after winter break.

It’s a tough situation, but Assistant Superintendent Kevin Beckner said he knows the importance of a teacher’s guiding hand.

“What students are getting on the days that they are there is the best teachers have,” Beckner said.

Other school districts in the area are also changing their plans.

The Fox C-6 School District will pivot to distance learning Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Belleville East and West High Schools will be virtual for the rest of the semester from Nov. 23-Dec. 21.

O’Fallon, Illinois Township also voted Tuesday to send students home for the rest of the semester from Nov. 23-Dec. 18.

The Wentzville school district also decided to allow elementary school students to continue in-person learning but decided middle and high school students should pivot to online learning.

However, some school districts have taken different approaches. The Rockwood and Kirkwood school districts have pivoted individual schools to virtual learning, but not changed overall district plans.