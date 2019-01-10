ST. LOUIS — Once again, St. Louis-area schools took eight of the top 10 spots among 175 statewide in a new ranking of the best public high schools in Missouri, according to Niche, a Pittsburgh-based provider of information on neighborhoods, colleges and K-12 schools.

Eight also were among the top 10 in 2018 and 2017. Forty-six St. Louis-area public schools appear in the top 175 this year.

Several of the top 10 schools also rank nationally, including Clayton High School, Parkway West High School and Eureka Senior High School, among others.

The gallery includes each school's ranking, an average ACT score, the graduation rate, the Niche overall grade and a student-to-teacher ratio.

Niche ranks the high schools based on several factors, including the quality of colleges students consider and attend, composite ACT and SAT scores, parent and student surveys on overall experience, four-year matriculation rates, student culture and diversity grades, as well as student-to-teacher ratio.

