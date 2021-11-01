St. Louis charter school leader picked for Missouri Ed Board

Kerry Casey, of Chesterfield, will start immediately if confirmed by the state Senate.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One of the leaders of a St. Louis charter school has been appointed to the State Board of Education by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Kerry Casey will begin serving on the state board immediately, the governor's office said Monday. Her term will run until July, 1, 2027, if she is confirmed by the state Senate.

The State Board of Education oversees Missouri's 518 public school districts, 37 charter schools, and state schools for the blind, deaf, and severely disabled.

She replaces Victor Lenz of St. Louis, whose term on the State Board of Education expired in July 2019. Missouri law allows board members to continue serving until the governor appoints a replacement. Lenz had been serving as the board's vice president.