How St. Louis Community College students can take a free class this fall

“Now with COVID-19, we believe it is more important than ever to help students stay on track toward graduation"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Community College is offering an opportunity for students to earn three credit hours for free this fall.

The Take a Class on Us CARES Scholarship opportunity is open to new and current students who enroll in at least nine credit hours during the fall semester, according to a news release.

The program was first offered over the summer.

“With the Take a Class on Us program, our goal is to keep students on track toward earning their degree or certificate,” said Christine Davis, Ed.D., vice chancellor for student affairs. “We initially focused on summer because we know many students take the summer semester off. But, the reality is that if students are already enrolled part-time – and the majority of our students are – taking summers off just extends their time to graduation.”

Davis said with the added financial strain of the pandemic, the opportunity to earn three credit hours for free can help students focus on “starting strong and finishing even stronger.”

“Now with COVID-19, we believe it is more important than ever to help students stay on track toward graduation so they can transfer to their desired four-year institution or start their careers," she said.

For the Take a Class on Us Scholarship, STLCC will pay for one three-credit hour class for the first 6,000 students who meet the program criteria and register for at least nine credit hours.

Students will automatically receive the class scholarship credit on their student account without the need to register for the program, the release said.

STLCC’s fall semester begins on Aug. 24, 12-week classes begin on Sept. 21 and the first day of the second session of eight-week classes is Oct. 19. Click here to register for classes.

To learn more about the Take a Class on Us Scholarship along with other scholarship and grant opportunities, click here.