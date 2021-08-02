St. Louis Community College to transition some students back to campus

"We are looking forward to the gradual return of some students and the life they bring to campuses"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Community College will welcome some students back to its campuses this month.

From Feb. 16-19, STLCC will welcome students who chose to take face-to-face and hybrid classes back to campus. Safety protocols remain in place, such as wearing masks, social distancing and daily health screenings.

“Our students are the heart of our campuses, and things have not been the same without them. We are looking forward to the gradual return of some students and the life they bring to campuses,” said Christine Davis, Ed.D., vice chancellor for student affairs.

The campuses will have fewer than 1,000 students per day, according to a news release. Some campuses may have fewer students depending on the class schedules. The maximum number of students in a face-to-face or hybrid class depends on the size of the classroom to allow for 6 feet of distance.

Classrooms are cleaned regularly based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release stated.

“We’re happy to get some students back on campus for face-to-face classes. We know students have reasons for desiring this format. We are working hard to safely meet their expectations,” said Andrew Langrehr, Ph.D., vice chancellor for academic affairs.