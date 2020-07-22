Hazelwood school board votes to start year with 100% online classes

A spokesman for the district said it hopes to move to a combination of virtual and in-person learning when COVID-19 conditions improve in the area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Students in the Hazelwood School District will not return to school buildings when the district's school year begins in the fall.

On Tuesday, the district's school board approved the Hazelwood School District Reopening and Pandemic Plan for the 2020-2021 school year. A spokesman for the school district said it intends to implement Contingency Phase 2, meaning students will begin the year in the 100% virtual school model.

The spokesman said the district hopes to move to a combination of virtual and in-person learning when COVID-19 conditions improve in the area.

The full plan and an announcement from the district will be released later tonight or early Wednesday morning, the spokesman said.

Dozens of other districts have released their plans for returning to school in the fall, while others have decided to delay the decision to get more information.

On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said most schools would be offering some type of online option and parents would have decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Page encouraged parents to choose virtual options when possible, though he has acknowledged virtual classes are not ideal and access to technology is not evenly distributed across the county.