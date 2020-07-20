St. Louis County school districts release reopening plans

Districts are offering online learning or modified in-person instruction schedules

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — School districts within St. Louis County started releasing their plans Monday to reopen for the upcoming school year.

Below are the schools that have released their plans. This list will be updated as more districts share their plans.

Affton

Starting Monday, families in the Affton School District can begin selecting their learning options for the upcoming school year, which include in-person, online or "online plus."

However, the district said it has not made a "definitive" decision on how the school year will begin for families who choose in-person instruction. The district is still weighing three learning options: on-site, "fixed blended" and distance.

For more information on the Affton School District's plans, click here.

Brentwood

Families will have a choice between traditional on-campus learning and full-time distance learning. Families will soon receive a form to indicate their choice for the upcoming semester.

Students in all grade levels kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear masks when physical distancing is not possible or if otherwise directed by a staff member. A traditional five-day-per-week schedule will be the "predominant instructional model," according to an email the district sent to parents. However, the district cautioned that school closures will likely occur.

For more information on the Brentwood School District's plan, click here.

Ladue

The Ladue School District's Return to Learn plan has three tiers. According to the communication that the district sent to parents, not every grade level may be on the same tier at the same time. And, the district may have to shift from tier to tier throughout the school year.

Tier 1: a full return to school for students with additional safety measures in place

Tier 2: students would be split into two groups and attend school on alternating days with a combination of in-person and online learning.

Tier 3: a full return to distance or "e-learning"

For more information on the Ladue School District's plans, click here.

Mehlville

The Mehlville School District is giving families two options: on-campus learning or all virtual learning through its newly-launched "Mehlville@Home" curriculum.

On-campus instruction will have three different plans:

Plan A: would include in-person instruction on campus at all 19 school buildings and there would be procedures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Plan B: on any given day, half of the student body will attend school on campus and half will learn at home. New curriculum would be taught and family groups would attend school on the same days.

Plan C: Students will connect online with their teachers on a defined schedule. New curriculum will be taught and students will be assessed as though they are in person.

For more information on the Mehlville School District's plan, click here.

Pattonville

The Pattonville School District is giving families two options to begin the first semester: 100% virtual learning or in-person learning with three different phases that can be adjusted depending on the situation.

In-person instruction has three different phases. As of Monday, the district said it plans to begin in Phase 2.

Phase 1: Students attending school five days a week;

Phase 2: A blended model designed for students to attend in-person learning two days a week and receive virtual instruction one day a week, thereby reducing the number of students in school by approximately half each day

Phase 3: 100% virtual learning for all students.

For more information on the Pattonville School District's plan, click here.

Rockwood

The Rockwood School District plan is giving families two options: an online, at-home education or a reduced capacity option with in-person learning two days a week.

For more details on the Rockwood School District's plans, click here.

READ MORE: Rockwood School District reopening plan gives students 2 options