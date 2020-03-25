ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis school custodian has been named one of the top 10 custodians in the nation by Cintas Corporation.

Niyaz Gasanov is the custodian at Gateway Science Academy St. Louis Middle and High School and was named as a finalist in the “Custodian of the Year” contest.

The contest shines a spotlight on the extraordinary heroes “who contribute more than cleanliness to their schools,” according to a press release.

Custodians do a lot to keep schools clean, especially during the coronavirus outbreak. Some custodians have spent eight hours a day continuously cleaning and disinfecting educational facilities, according to the release.

“Now, it’s time to honor the custodians who truly rule the school and continue to keep up a safe environment,” a Cintas Corporation spokesperson said.

The winner of the contest will receive a $10,000 cash prize, $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial products for his or her school and a comprehensive training and development package valued at $20,000.

Public voting ends on April 17. Click here if you’d like to vote for Gasanov.

