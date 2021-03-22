Saint Louis Public Schools announce educators of the year

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Public Schools announced 16 teachers as recipients of their "Educators of the Year" awards for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday.
There will be a formal virtual ceremony in May, and the person selected as the overall Saint Louis Public Schools Educator of the Year will be announced in early April. That person will then compete on behalf of SLPS for the Missouri State Teacher of the Year award.
Here are the educators who were honored on Monday:
- Early Childhood: Kristin Murray, Mullanphy ILC Elementary
- Kindergarten: Andrew Moore, Walbridge STEAM Academy
- Parents As Teachers Parent Educator: Martha Fennoy, Central Office
- Elementary Math: Christina Sweeney, Oak Hill Elementary
- Elementary Reading: Grace Conner, Columbia Elementary
- Elementary STEM: Emily Gentemann, Dewey IS Elementary
- Health, Wellness & PE: Nikola Skokovic, G. W. Carver Elementary Academy
- Special Education: Nicole Goodenough-Harcharic, Nottingham CAJT High School
- Specialty Area: Bethany Mask, Stix Early Childhood Center
- Visual & Performing Arts: Josh Barbre, Nahed Chapman New American Academy
- Humanities: Thomas Johnston, Gateway STEM High School
- Secondary Science: Kristen Dowling, Carnahan High School of the Future
- College & Career Readiness: Theresa Lydon-Lorson, Soldan IS High School
- Elementary Principal: Julia Kaiser, Hodgen Tech Academy
- Secondary Principal: Kelly Moore, NCNAA @ Roosevelt High School
- Supporting School Leader: Angela Durbin, Oak Hill Elementary
SLPS said the mission of the Educator of the Year program is to "honor, promote and celebrate excellence in the teaching ranks".