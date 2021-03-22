Saint Louis Public Schools announce educators of the year

There will be a formal virtual ceremony honoring the SLPS Educators of the Year in May

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Public Schools announced 16 teachers as recipients of their "Educators of the Year" awards for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday.

There will be a formal virtual ceremony in May, and the person selected as the overall Saint Louis Public Schools Educator of the Year will be announced in early April. That person will then compete on behalf of SLPS for the Missouri State Teacher of the Year award.

Here are the educators who were honored on Monday:

Early Childhood: Kristin Murray, Mullanphy ILC Elementary

Kindergarten: Andrew Moore, Walbridge STEAM Academy

Parents As Teachers Parent Educator: Martha Fennoy, Central Office

Elementary Math: Christina Sweeney, Oak Hill Elementary

Elementary Reading: Grace Conner, Columbia Elementary

Elementary STEM: Emily Gentemann, Dewey IS Elementary

Health, Wellness & PE: Nikola Skokovic, G. W. Carver Elementary Academy

Special Education: Nicole Goodenough-Harcharic, Nottingham CAJT High School

Specialty Area: Bethany Mask, Stix Early Childhood Center

Visual & Performing Arts: Josh Barbre, Nahed Chapman New American Academy

Humanities: Thomas Johnston, Gateway STEM High School

Secondary Science: Kristen Dowling, Carnahan High School of the Future

College & Career Readiness: Theresa Lydon-Lorson, Soldan IS High School

Elementary Principal: Julia Kaiser, Hodgen Tech Academy

Secondary Principal: Kelly Moore, NCNAA @ Roosevelt High School

Supporting School Leader: Angela Durbin, Oak Hill Elementary

SLPS said the mission of the Educator of the Year program is to "honor, promote and celebrate excellence in the teaching ranks".