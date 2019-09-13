ST. LOUIS — Students were asked to shelter in place Thursday afternoon after a student's grandparent called the school saying there might be an incident at dismissal.

A school district spokeswoman said the tip said the incident might happen at Yeatman-Liddell Middle School. When the district received the tip they called their security team and the police, both of which arrived on the scene during dismissal.

The release said police heard shots fired in the area, so students were asked to shelter in place at the school and on buses.

The release said no students or staff members were in danger. They were given the all-clear a short time later.

