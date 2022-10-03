St. Louis organization finds success in helping Black children beyond the classroom

The Legacy Institute works to provide minority students resources for lifelong success.

A St. Louis organization is empowering Black children in the area by teaching them multiple subjects beyond the classroom.

Just this spring, the Legacy Institute had its first 10-week session with about 67-75 kids in the first round.

It covers a wide variety of topics including:

Chess

Credit 101

Black History

Leadership

Coding

Entrepreneurship

Stock Market Saavy Kids

Debate

There are several goals for this program.

First, it helps participants build a greater sense of self-worth with an understanding of their history and culture.

Plus, participants are paired with mentors to gain exposure to

a variety of career opportunities.

The program shares different pathways to make college accessible.

Chess instructor Eric Payne said even 5 year olds were learning to play the game.

"I had one student who didn’t want to be there and then learned how to play chess. That's when he had a smile and the rest is history," Payne shared.

One participant said she learned a lot from this program that she didn't learn in school.

"This is a good way to build confidence," she said.

Chairman Leslie Jones also believes this is a confidence booster.

"You never know until you try, even if you're not interested. The scholars coming in, a little sacrifice reaps so many more benefits long-term. Take the time, a little investment pays huge dividends in the future," Jones said.

This fall, it plans to have another session and it hopes to take in 100 students.