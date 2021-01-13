St. Louis Public Schools board votes to close 7 schools, delay decision on Sumner High School

Over the past decade, enrollment in the district has dropped from about 60,000 students to around 45,000, Superintendent Kelvin Adams told the school board

ST. LOUIS — In a meeting Tuesday night the school board for St. Louis Public Schools voted to close seven schools in an effort to cut costs in the district.

Under the plan, the district will close Clay, Dunbar, Farragut, and Ford elementary schools, Fanning Middle School and Cleveland and Northwest Academy high schools. Carnahan High School will be changed from a high school to a middle school under the plan.

Sumner High School, Hickey Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School were included in the initial closure plan, but the board voted to delay a decision on Sumner and remove Hickey and Monroe from the list of schools to be closed.

Over the past decade, enrollment in the district has dropped from about 60,000 students to around 45,000, Superintendent Kelvin Adams told the school board last month.

For more than a year SLPS has debated closing buildings because of that drop in enrollment.

Adams estimated the consolidation plan could save the district $3-million.

The vote on the plan was supposed to happen last month, but the board decided to delay after backlash from parents, non-profits and politicians.

Parents protested outside the meeting again Tuesday night, pleading with administrators to keep the 11 schools in the original plan open.

Among the schools saved from closure for now was Sumner High School. It was the first high school for Black students west of the Mississippi River when it opened in 1875. A decision on the future of Sumner High School will be made in March.