Up to 2-hour bus delays Thursday, Friday as SLPS drivers call off due to heat

ST. LOUIS — Parents with children who rely on St. Louis Public School District buses should consider making other arrangements Thursday and Friday.

In a letter to parents Thursday morning, St. Louis Public Schools said morning and afternoon bus routes could see delays from 30 minutes to two hours long Thursday and Friday due to a large number of bus driver absences.

The district encouraged parents to pick up and drop off students or coordinating a neighborhood carpool if possible but said it would also provide students with bus tickets if their bus is delayed or canceled.

The district has made arrangements to keep children after school dismissal to accommodate families if needed, according to the letter to parents.

St. Louis Public Schools isn't the only district in the St. Louis region feeling the effects of the severe heat.

The Lincoln County R-III School District will follow a special early release schedule Thursday and Friday, with dismissal times as follows:

9:50 a.m. - New Horizons First Session

10:50 a.m. - Ninth Grade Center

11:05 a.m. - Troy Buchanan and Troy Middle, Early Childhood bus riders

12:10 a.m.- Troy South Middle, Claude Brown Pre-K, Main Street Pre-K, Early Childhood Education Center parent pick-up, Hawk Point, Cuivre Park, Boone and Lincoln

1:00 p.m. - Claude Brown K-5, Main Street K-5, William Cappel and New Horizons Second Session

No p.m. session for Earth Childhood Education Center

Athletic events have also been rescheduled.

In the Wentzville School District, Holt High School will be released at noon Thursday due to ongoing high temperatures in the building, according to an announcement on the district's website.

The Francis Howell School District said on its Facebook page it would dismiss all middle and high school students 45 minutes early Thursday and Friday to allow bus drivers to take breaks to cool off during the heat.

Belleville West High School announced it would be dismissing students at 1:25 p.m. Thursday and Friday due to the "inability of our buildings to recover from recent mechanical challenges."

For an up-to-date list of heat delays and early dismissals, click here.

