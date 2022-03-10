Faced with bus driver shortage, some St. Louis Public Schools are dismissing students earlier

Here's what you need to know if your child is a student of St. Louis Public Schools.

ST. LOUIS — Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, many St. Louis Public Schools students will start and end their school day at a different time. The schedule changes will allow school officials to restore a number of bus routes affected by a lack of drivers.

The school district is shorten the school day by ten minutes for all first-tier schools. If the school currently lets out at 2:07 p.m., classes will now be released at 1:57 p.m.



This will impact L'Ouverture, Beaumont, Busch Middle, Nottingham, Carnahan, Carr Lane, Central, Clyde C. Miller, Compton Drew, Gateway STEM, Long International, McKinley, Metro and Soldan.



The biggest school day shift will happen at Mallinckrodt Academy, which will now start at 9:20 a.m. and dismiss at 4:17 pm.

All of these changes have been in response to the school bus driver shortage, which affects schools not only here in St. Louis but all over the country.



St. Louis Public Schools officials said these schedule changes will allow the addition of 10 to 14 bus routes and increased service to the eight schools that had bus routes temporarily discontinued before the first day of school.

District officials said more than 3,400 students were impacted by the temporary disruption of bus service at those eight schools.

To see how your student's bus schedule may have changed, click/tap here.