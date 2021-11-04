2 St. Louis area school districts closing for entire week of Thanksgiving

The school districts will be closed during the entire week of Thanksgiving to help students focus on their mental health and practice self-care

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools and the Hazelwood School District will be closed for the entire week of Thanksgiving this year.

Both schools attributed the decision to give students extra time off because of the stress this school year has brought.

Hazelwood School District made the announcement on Facebook Thursday. The district said schools will be closed from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26. The days will not be made up later in the school year.

Hazelwood said the Board of Education and Administration want to make the mental health of students, staff and parents a priority.

"The extended break will give all of us an opportunity to focus on self-care and family. A wealth of self-care resources can be found on the district website," said Hazelwood Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart.

"Time is the resource all of us need right now," the district wrote in the Facebook post.

On its Facebook page, St. Louis Public Schools posted new dates for the closing of the district for the week of Thanksgiving.

The information was posted on Oct. 29 to give families enough time to plan for the extended break. Schools will be closed from Monday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 26.