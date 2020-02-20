ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis student was recognized for outstanding volunteer service.

Abigail Mueller, a junior at Whitfield School, was given a youth volunteer award by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program.

Mueller created a self-image education and mentoring program.

The program included live presentations, an educational website, volunteering for Girls on the Run and writing articles for an internet safety organization about being authentic on social media, according to a press release.

For the past four years, Mueller has been developing and managing the program called “Self-ValYOU: Promoting Positive Personal Imagery.” The program gives people the tools they need to turn negative self-talk into positive self-image.

Elizabeth Ravasini, an eighth-grade student from the Kansas City area, also received the award.

Mueller and Ravasini will each receive a $1,000 scholarship, an engraved silver medallion and a trip to Washington, D.C., in May, the release said. The teens will join the top two honorees from each state for national recognition events. Ten students will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2020.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program is the United States’ largest youth recognition program based on volunteer community service, according to its website.

