Sterling K. Brown will be 2023 commencement speaker at WashU

Brown will deliver an inspiring speech to this year's graduates and receive an honorary doctorate from the university.

ST. LOUIS — Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown will deliver the 2023 commencement address this May to graduating students at Washington University in St. Louis.

A native of St. Louis, Brown has been critically praised for his performances in TV shows like NBC's "This Is Us," FX's "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" and Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as well as in movies like "Black Panther" and "Marshall."

More than 3,400 members of the WashU Class of 2023 and their friends and family members will gather for the commencement ceremony Monday, May 15 on the Francis Olympic Field at the school's Danforth Campus.

During the commencement ceremony, the university said it will present Brown with an honorary doctor of fine arts degree for his career accomplishments.

The other honorary degree recipients and the honorary grand marshal at this year's ceremony include Build-A-Bear Workshop Founder Emerita Trustee Maxine Clark, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Alphonso Jackson, WashU Professor Emeritus in Humanities Paul Michael Lutzeler and former WashU School of Architecture Dean Cynthia Weese.

According to WashU, Brown will join a legendary group of people who have spoken in front of the university's graduates, including Mae Jemison, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John Lewis and Cory Booker.