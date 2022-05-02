STLCC celebrates black history month

Critical conversations about health will take place at the Forest Park Campus.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Community College Forest Park is celebrating Black History Month by spreading knowledge about health to the community.

School leaders are hosting two critical community events.

The "Happy Wellness" and "Journey to Wellness" conversations will happen on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, director of health for the City of St. Louis, will be a guest speaker. The discussion will take a look at the current state of Black St. Louis residents’ health and wellness. Also, how racism affects the mental and physical health of the population.

The need for greater education and dialogue around these critical issues is paramount.

Black Wellness is improving the health of the African American community by serving as a platform for trusted information to help better navigate the health care system, advocate for themselves, and receive improved care regardless of circumstances.

On Friday Feb. 25, the "Better Health" conversation will happen. St. Louis Community College is helping the community by developing health care professions in major health care fields.

STLCC Journey to Better Health for Black students and the community of mixed colors will be examined to see how families benefit.

Factoring in the ongoing pandemic, Health Information Management Coordinator Patricia Sherman said now is the perfect time to have these critical conversations.