OVERLAND, Mo. — The principal of Iveland Elementary School is warning parents after a student reported being followed while walking to school Wednesday morning.
In a letter to parents, Principal Amanda Connelly said the student was followed while walking to school. The student told an adult after arriving at the school and the adult called police.
The Overland Police Department is investigating and increasing patrols in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 314-428-1212.
The letter said parents should consider working with neighbors to make sure an adult is at bus stops or walking with students on their way to school.
It also provided some tips they developed based on information St. Louis County police:
- Be aware of your surroundings. Know what cars and people are nearby.
- Travel with others – avoid being places outside the home alone or traveling alone.
- Never approach a stranger’s car. Even if a person is asking for help or directions, children should move away from the car. The safety of the children is more important than giving directions.
- If children routinely see the same car parked (or following them) on their normal walking routes (to and from school, etc.), they should report it to authorities immediately.
- If a child observes something unusual, then he/she should report it to his/her parents and/or the police.