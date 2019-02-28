OVERLAND, Mo. — The principal of Iveland Elementary School is warning parents after a student reported being followed while walking to school Wednesday morning.

In a letter to parents, Principal Amanda Connelly said the student was followed while walking to school. The student told an adult after arriving at the school and the adult called police.

The Overland Police Department is investigating and increasing patrols in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 314-428-1212.

The letter said parents should consider working with neighbors to make sure an adult is at bus stops or walking with students on their way to school.

It also provided some tips they developed based on information St. Louis County police: