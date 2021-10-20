Student found with unloaded gun at Mehlville High School

In a letter sent to students and parents, Principal Jason Landherr said no specific threats were made and no one was injured

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A student was found with an unloaded gun and bullets on the campus of Mehlville High School Wednesday afternoon.

The letter said school officials started investigating after photos of the gun were posted online by a student. That student was not allowed on campus Wednesday. When the school officials learned that a different student might have had the gun, they tracked that student down and found the gun and bullets.

The School Resource Officer and the St. Louis County Police Department helped with the investigation, which is ongoing.

"This is an incredibly serious situation," Landherr said in the letter. "Weapons of any kind are not allowed on the bus or in our schools. The students involved will receive discipline in accordance with Mehlville School District policy."

Landherr thanked the students that brought the posts to the attention of school leaders and encouraged others to do the same in similar situations.

"Please continue to remind your kids that if they see something, say something -- to a parent, a Mehlville School District staff member, the police or other trusted adult," the letter said.