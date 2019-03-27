PIASA, Ill. — A student is under investigation after making a threat at school that resulted in an evacuation.

The threat was made Thursday morning at Southwestern Middle School and Southwestern High School in Piasa, Illinois, about 30 minutes north of Alton. The two schools share a campus.

School officials said after the student made the threat, they contacted law enforcement. They decided to evacuate the 750 students on campus.

Students either drove themselves home, waited for parents to pick them up or were taken to another location to wait for a school bus.

Parents were also alerted with texts, phone calls and emails from the school.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and various fire departments were on scene.

School officials would not comment on the nature of the threat or how the threat was made. Also, because the student is a minor, officials will not release the student’s name.

Classes will resume Thursday.