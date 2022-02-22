Illinois students commemorate 'Twosday' with time capsules

“I just want them to have a snapshot of this moment right now,” said Borgmeyer. “The community we built this year and the respect and care we have for one another."

COLUMBIA, Ill. — It may seem like a typical Tuesday, but for some Feb. 22, 2022, has a special meaning.

It will be more than a decade before another date like this comes back around, and that has some looking to capture this moment with a snapshot in time.

At Immaculate Conception School in Columbia, Illinois, they like to do things a little differently.

“We embrace any opportunity to make learning fun,” said teacher Jessica Neff.

That’s why their “Twosday” lesson features a palindrome party.

“Today is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022,” said Neff.

To commemorate the day each student is making a time capsule.

“Just a neat little flashback of their life as a 7- or 8-year-old,” said Neff.

Inside you will find each student’s favorite parts of first grade.

“I like to play at recess,” said McKinley Dufford.

Their hopes and dreams for the future.

“I hope I like teaching,” said Jemmye Harrigan.

“I hope I still play soccer in high school,” said Noah Boyd.

“I really hope I decide to be an astronaut,” said Ruth Dohle.

There are also a few keep sakes we might not find in the future.

“I’m probably going to put a lot of fidgets in there,” said Dufford.

“When I get older, I don’t know if they’re going to be around still, and they’re actually really popular,” said Harrigan.

“Some kids brought things like masks for this year, which is pretty accurate,” said teacher Mandy Borgmeyer.

The time capsules will be buried for more than 11 years.

“On 3/3/33 we’re going to get it so we can remember it,” said Boyd.

By then the kids in the current first-grade class will be seniors.

“It brings tears to my eyes to think of these kids as seniors,” said Neff. “It will be here before we know it.”

As for the lesson their teachers want them to learn from this project.

“I just want them to have a snapshot of this moment right now,” said Borgmeyer. “The community we built this year, the respect and care we have for one another, and just remembering their friends and hopefully me!”

This story was sent to 5 On Your Side by a viewer just like you.