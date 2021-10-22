Substitute teacher pay varies among St. Louis area school districts

The focus has shifted with recent changes in certification

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The recent focus on substitute teacher certification in the state of Missouri prompted 5 On Your Side to ask how much subs get paid.

Research shows it varies between St. Louis area school districts.

Normandy Schools Collaborative, with student enrollment of 3,100, uses about 15 substitute teachers each school day. To make sure they continue to have enough, Normandy administrators recently raised their daily pay rate, so it starts at $130 a day.

“We did that in order to attract candidates,” said Normandy Human Resources Director Sarah Jamison. “We want to make sure we are attracting the best and the brightest and there are those who may need that extra income, so we want to make sure we are competitive across the board.”

Substitute teacher pay rates among St. Louis area school districts range from $95/day to $130/day.

Daily Pay Rates for Substitute Teachers

Normandy $130

Northwest $125

Ritenour $115

Rockwood $101

Fort Zumwalt $100

Webster Groves $100

Parkway $100

Affton $100

Francis Howell $95



“We’re at the higher ranks, right now,” said Jamison. “There may be one other district who is competitive, but we are near the top.”

ESS (Education Solution Services) is a company that contracts with school districts to provide staffing, including substitute teachers. Applicant specialist Dexter Martin said the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) 20-hour online substitute certification is a benefit for clients.

Martin said, “Having substitutes that have been certified who can come in and follow a teacher’s lesson plan for the duration of the teacher’s absence will be a great advantage. The relaxation of these rules will definitely increase our pool of applicants.”

DESE approved the 20-hour online course for certification. It’s now up to the Missouri Secretary of State and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.