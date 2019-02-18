ST. LOUIS — Public school teachers in St. Louis say they aren't getting paid what they deserve, and now a class-action lawsuit on their behalf is moving forward.

An arbitrator ruled in favor of the St. Louis public schools teachers union in their lawsuit against the Saint Louis Public School District over pay discrepancies.

The suit alleges teachers who should be earning the same salaries aren't, and in some cases, the difference in their pay is thousands of dollars.

“It just seems like they are disrespecting the teachers,” said math teacher Mary Beth Chavez. “It's difficult.”

She said two teachers who started at the same time she did in 2001 make $10,000 more than she does.

“I hold no ill will towards those two people,” Chavez said. “I don't even know who they are, but I want to know what the deal is. Why am I where I am $10,000 less where they are?”

All teachers are on a pay schedule that factors in years of experience and skills to determine pay.

To make matters worse, Chavez said teachers haven’t received a significant raise in the past seven years.

She hopes this lawsuit is resolved so she can get the pay she deserves. She said she would like to see a bump in pay so she can pursue her masters degree, something that will increase her salary according to the pay schedule.

American Federation of Teachers Local 420 Union President Sally Topping said this issue affects more than the 2,000 teachers—and thousands of taxpayers.

“These salary disparities involve public money,” Topping said.

“Taxpayers ought to know that the State Appointed Board (SAB) is cheating its employees. We have been asking them to stop for the past 18 months to no avail. Finally, we are going to trial, and we are confident of victory.”

The district has targeted teachers listed on the class-action lawsuit by withholding some pay, according to Chavez.

The trial for teachers will take place on March 5, 6, 11 and 12. There will be another trial for non-certified employees, like secretaries, following the teacher trial.

A spokesperson for SLPS said the district can’t comment on pending litigation.