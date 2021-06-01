Teacher’s union, St. Louis Public Schools reach tentative agreement

The agreement includes a bonus and pay raises over the next three years

ST. LOUIS — The American Federation of Teachers St. Louis, Local 420 and Saint Louis Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement after eight months of negotiations.

The agreement was approved unanimously by the union’s executive board but still needs to be ratified by the union’s general membership and then approved by the St. Louis Board of Education.

The agreement includes a bonus and pay raises for staff over the next three years.

“Our members have been heroic throughout this pandemic,” said Ray Cummings, interim president of the union. “In these very trying times we found a reasonable place on the financials that include a bonus, as well as, raises over the next three years. I have nothing but praise for our negotiation committee and I am pleased we have a fair contract to offer.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ratification vote will be held remotely after a series of virtual general membership meetings on Jan. 9. An up or down ratification vote is anticipated to be completed by Jan. 14.