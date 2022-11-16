Hundreds of teens educated, motivated during empowerment rally at Chaifetz Arena

This was the first time Better Family Life's Youth Department was able to host the rally since the start of the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — More than 2,500 students pulled up to Chaifetz Arena in school buses to be educated and motivated on Wednesday.

Enthusiastic chants erupted from the stands as students from 15 schools from across the St. Louis region attended Better Family Life Youth Department’s 14th Teen Empowerment Rally.

The annual event is an opportunity to educate youth about healthy relationships, making responsible choices and sexual risk avoidance.

Students wore their different shirts to show pride.

“You can just see the intention in the room. It's a good time too because you get to see a lot of kids and you know they are happy they are out of school but it's just such enjoyment,” said Precious Barry, a youth activist.

The 17-year-old was one of the many in the lineup to motivate the large crowd.

“It's very important that us youth be a part of the decision-making process and that we can break those traditional stereotypes on how we can show them we can be a part of those rooms when those legislators are trying to make laws to show that youth should be in those rooms as well,” Barry said.

The lineup also included performances, marching bands, dance and spoken word.

“I think it's important to get their voice and let them have a mouthpiece so that we can learn from them,” said Darryl Grimes, CEO of Better Family Life.

Students also lifted their lights over a moment of silence for the recent tragedy at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where a gunman killed a teacher and student.

Grimes stated the event, which is centered around uplifting students, could not have been done at a better time.

“We're ready. We're standing by to give them some help," he said.

Caleb Camp, 24, organized the show.

"I've been a part of Better Family Life since I was 8 years old, so this is my family, this is home," he said.

Camp hoped his love for commitment would inspire others as they navigate their futures, and that he could get the word to students that they have a support system.

“Just know that you're not alone. There's a community here for you,” he said.

Staff added that the BFL Youth Department engages youth and families through a variety of educational ventures in school, after school and out of school in St. Louis City, County and St. Clair and Madison County on the eastside.

In addition to Wednesday’s rally, other youth-focused programs include after-school and in-school programs, summer camps, nutritional food programs, visual and performing arts, summer jobs and empowerment retreats.