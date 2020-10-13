Kirkwood Middle School finalizes plan to resume in-person learning

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District Board of Education approved a plan to bring students back for in-person learning at Kirkwood Middle School starting next month.
The plan will start with sixth-grade students returning to the school on Nov. 4. The rest of the students will re-enter the building the next week, for the school's first full week of in-person learning.
Students can be in the building for in-person learning Monday through Thursday, but the district will continue virtual learning on Fridays so students can stay used to it in case a return to all-virtual learning is needed.
The plan includes two pause days, when no classes will be held, so students and teachers can get ready for the change. The pause days are scheduled for Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
All students have the choice to remain learning virtually.
The full schedule is as follows:
- 10/21 All virtual
- 10/22 All virtual
- 10/23 Pause Day - No School for Middle School Students
- 10/26 -10/29 All virtual
- 10/30 Pause Day - No School for Middle School Students
- 11/2 All virtual
- 11/3 Election Day - No School
- 11/4 6th Grade in-person learning begins
- 11/5 6th Grade in-person learning
- 11/6 All virtual
- 11/9 - 11/12 In-Person Learning for all middle school grades
The Kirkwood School District board voted on in-person learning for elementary students amid the coronavirus pandemic Thursday night.
It voted to give parents and guardians the choice for their students to either return to in-person learning or remain online learning with a Kirkwood teacher for the rest of the first semester.
It gives parents the option to choose to send their elementary kids back to class four days a week and attend virtual classes on Fridays or to stay with on-line learning altogether.