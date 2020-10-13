Kirkwood Middle School finalizes plan to resume in-person learning

The plan will start with sixth-grade students returning to the school on Nov. 4

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District Board of Education approved a plan to bring students back for in-person learning at Kirkwood Middle School starting next month.

The plan will start with sixth-grade students returning to the school on Nov. 4. The rest of the students will re-enter the building the next week, for the school's first full week of in-person learning.

Students can be in the building for in-person learning Monday through Thursday, but the district will continue virtual learning on Fridays so students can stay used to it in case a return to all-virtual learning is needed.

The plan includes two pause days, when no classes will be held, so students and teachers can get ready for the change. The pause days are scheduled for Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

All students have the choice to remain learning virtually.

The full schedule is as follows:

10/21 All virtual

10/22 All virtual

10/23 Pause Day - No School for Middle School Students

10/26 -10/29 All virtual

10/30 Pause Day - No School for Middle School Students

11/2 All virtual

11/3 Election Day - No School

11/4 6th Grade in-person learning begins

11/5 6th Grade in-person learning

11/6 All virtual

11/9 - 11/12 In-Person Learning for all middle school grades

The Kirkwood School District board voted on in-person learning for elementary students amid the coronavirus pandemic Thursday night.

It voted to give parents and guardians the choice for their students to either return to in-person learning or remain online learning with a Kirkwood teacher for the rest of the first semester.